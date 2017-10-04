FIRST ALERT: Nate set to make landfall tonight

Nate remains a strong-end category 1 hurricane in the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. It continues to produce sustained winds at 90 MPH with gusts up to 115 MPH. The latest update did pull back from Nate upgrading to a category 2 hurricane, but with landfall not expected until tonight the possibility is still there.

Due to the fast nature of this storm, strong winds will impact well inland areas across Alabama. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect as far north as the Birmingham and Gadsden. Beginning at midnight tonight, expect wind and rain to increase. The strongest wind gusts will be across southwest Alabama. Some locations may deal with gusts at or above 70 MPH. The chance and range of peak wind gusts decreases the farther east you go, with much of central Alabama ranging between 30 to 50 MPH.

This is a setup where winds will be strong enough to knock down trees and power lines. I advise everyone to be prepared for the possibility of power outages. Before conditions get to dicey outside take the time now to secure any and all loose objects around your home. These loose objects could turn into projectiles due to strong winds or even tornadoes if left outside. Yes, tornadoes are a possibility with Nate due to the track placing central and south Alabama on the east and active side of this tropical system.

Timing remains the same as mention in prior updates. Expect activity to begin to ramp up for our area beginning at midnight tonight and we'll deal with lots of wind and rain through mid afternoon Sunday.

