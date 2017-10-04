FIRST ALERT: Nate strengthens into Category 1 hurricane

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for all central Alabama counties. Additionally, a hurricane warning is in effect from as far west as the Grand Isle in Louisiana to as far east as the Alabama/Florida border. A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within that area.

The Hurricane Hunter aircraft found winds of 75 MPH in the center of Nate, making it a bona-fide hurricane. The category 1 hurricane is also producing wind gusts around 85 MPH.

Over the next 24 hours Nate will continue to develop over the warm waters of the Gulf as it deals with little shear to deter growth. This is pointing towards a situation where we could be in for a strong category 1 or even a weak category 2 hurricane once it's all said and done. So we must remain weather aware!

We'll continue to post updates as we keep a close eye on Nate. This is shaping up to be a potential high impact situation for Alabama where hundreds of thousands may be without power due to Nate's damaging winds and potential tornadoes. Make sure you, you're family, and friends are prepared BEFORE this storm arrives.

WEATHER ALERTS: Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings will be in effect for much of the state through the weekend as we deal with Nate. The now hurricane will threaten Alabama and areas along the Gulf Coast with damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. A hurricane warning is in effect for portions of the northern Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Alabama, and preparations to protect life and property should be underway.

Life-threatening storm surge flooding is likely along portions of the northern Gulf Coast, and a storm surge warning is now in effect from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Okaloosa-Walton county line in Florida. Residents in these areas should heed any evacuation instructions given by local officials.

HERE'S WHAT WE'RE THINKING: Nate's eye wall is gradually coming together and the First Alert Weather Team is keeping the door open for the possibility of a stronger system than what the latest N.H.C. update provides. With low wind shear along with very warm waters across the Gulf the possibility of Nate intensifying to a category 2 hurricane is there.

Yes the chance is slim but the latest update is painting a volatile weather situation for Alabama. We are likely in for sustained winds around 70 mph impacting southwest Alabama with gusts possibly as high as 90 mph. Tropical storm force winds will look to impact more eastern areas so that will include areas like Montgomery, Prattville, Troy, Alexander City, Selma and surrounding areas. Below you'll find we have adjusted expected peak wind gusts for central and south Alabama. This will change based on the forecast track and intensity of Nate over the next 24 to 36 hours.

PREPARE AHEAD OF THE STORM: The time is not to make sure you are prepared for this high wind, rain, and possible isolated tornado event. With the threat of 70+ mph wind gusts for our area we will likely see scattered to numerous power outages especially over west and southwest Alabama. Scattered power outages can also be expected for central counties as well.

Make sure you have a reliable way to receive weather updates even if your power goes out. A NOAA Weather Radio is one such option. You can also download the WSFA First Alert Weather App for free for your mobile device. If you're power goes out you'll still have access to alerts from the National Weather Service, the WSFA First Alert Weather Team and you can stream our LIVE coverage of Nate all through your phone.

WHAT TO DO: Prepare for the possibility of power outages; have candles, batteries, flashlights and any important medical supplies close at hand. Nonperishable food items and mechanical (non-electric) can openers could come in handy, too. Avoid driving Sunday morning if at all possible.

TIMING: Outer bands could bring some scattered rain and storms to the state Saturday afternoon, but the chief timeframe of concern is from midnight Saturday night through noon Sunday.

RAPID INTENSIFICATION? The key question surrounding Nate is the intensity forecast. There are three scenarios. The most likely is that Nate gradually intensifies as it moves northward. But, there is also a small risk that Nate undergoes "rapid intensification" in the central Gulf of Mexico tomorrow. If that happens, the impact to our area will increase.

ALABAMA AND FLORIDA BEACHES: We anticipate storm surge flooding (4-8'), torrential rain, hurricane force wind and isolated tornadoes along the Alabama and Florida panhandle beaches. The weather will begin to go downhill quickly Saturday and will be very rough tomorrow afternoon through Sunday morning. Conditions at the beach will improve quickly Sunday afternoon, and the weather should be very nice along our Gulf Coast Monday and beyond.

