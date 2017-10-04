FIRST ALERT: Possible impact of Tropical Depression 16 on AL

Mostly clear skies will remain over head Wednesday night allowing for another cool setting. Lows will likely level in the mid 60s overnight.

THURSDAY: High pressure sticks around as we move through the second half of the workweek. Lots of sunshine will ensure a bright and warm day Thursday. Highs will likely peak in the upper 80s for many during the afternoon. With only a few clouds hanging around temperatures will likely fall Thursday night into the mid 60s once again.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: We'll see a few more clouds Friday as we close out the workweek, but we should stay dry with high pressure still in place. Temperatures will be near 90 for a daytime and the evening forecast looks great for some high school football. We'll likely see kickoff (7:00 PM) temperatures in the upper 70s and end of game temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 16: The tropical wave we've had our eye on for the past few days has continued to show growth and formed into a tropical depression late last night. This looks to just the tip of the iceberg because most forecasting models are in agreement in regards to TD 16 strengthening and potentially becoming our next named system "Nate". TD 16 could become Tropical Storm Nate as early as Wednesday night or very early Thursday morning. Over the next coming days the track from the National Hurricane Center has it moving north approaching the Yucatan Peninsula and falling into the central Gulf. By this time (Saturday) the expectation is this system will be on category 1 hurricane status.

By Sunday it will continue traveling north, bending towards the northeast slight and making landfall over the eastern Florida Panhandle. This of course if it follows the NHC forecast track precisely. Remember there's more than enough time fore the forecast path to change and the "cone of uncertainty" which is the gray shaded area in the picture above accounts for the area where the eye could possibly fall. So don't put too much stock in the red (NHC) line. The NHC forecast is trending towards The European forecasting models outlook, which with this storm is the odd-ball of the bunch.

There are far more forecasting models that have the forecast track more towards the west. The GFS (American) forecasting model is included in this. So we really have to watch this system as it develops and moves north closer to the continental U.S. over the next coming days.

