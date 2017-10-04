FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watches extended through 10 a.m.

Update On Nate: Nate made a second landfall near the Biloxi, MS area this morning just after midnight. It continues to hold a category 1 strengthen moving north at 20 MPH. Max sustained winds are holding steady at 85 MPH and gusts are as high as 105 MPH.

Tornado Watch: Due to the threat of isolated tornadoes, the National Weather Service went ahead and expanded the tornado watch area to now include much of the WSFA viewing area. A Tornado Watch is in effect for the following counties until 10 AM Sunday: Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Dallas, Dale, Escambia, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, and Wilcox.

What's Ahead: The outer bands and eventually the core of Nate will move northeast over west Alabama through the remainder of our Sunday morning. We'll continue to deal with intervals of heavy rain and gusty winds as Nate races north. The main wind damage threat will run from 4 AM to 10 AM, with the area with the greatest potential for damaging winds residing over west Alabama.

So expect a windy and rainy Sunday as unsettled weather with be in place through mid afternoon. By Sunday evening we'll see improving conditions as Nate continues to move north away from Alabama.

Stay Informed: WSFA will be doing hourly updates all night, sending special videos to our weather app and breaking into programming whenever there is life-threatening tornadoes or wind in our coverage area.

