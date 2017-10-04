FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression 16 forms in the Caribbean

UPDATE: Tropical Depression 16 has formed in the Caribbean and should be upgraded to Nate shortly. This system will move northward into the Gulf in the coming days and could become a hurricane by the weekend.

We're in the midst of one of those stretches where forecasters can put their feet up and relax. In theory, while our weather remains quiet for the rest of the workweek, all eyes are on the tropics as a fresh system is expected to emerge in the Gulf and could influence our weather as early as the weekend.

TODAY-FRIDAY: First the easy part. Skies will shine brightly for the next few days with highs ranging from the middle 80s today to upper 80s Thursday into Friday. No weather worries whatsoever.

THIS WEEKEND: The feature of interest is a mass of rain and storms currently 1,500 miles to our south in the Caribbean. This complex has shown signs of organization this morning and is sitting in an environment favorable for development. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon and it's entirely possible this will be upgraded to Tropical storm Nate by that time. In the coming days, this energy will lift northward toward the Gulf of Mexico. Possible land interaction with the Yucatan Peninsula will bear watching, but it's getting into the Gulf one way or another. where it goes from there offers a whole assortment of possible options on our weather.

The GFS and it's ensemble members insist on a track that takes possible "Nate" west of Alabama. The would place our area on the more active eastern side and would spell rain, breezy conditions & spinup tornadoes this weekend, particularly into Sunday. Obviously, the intensity itself will have some influence on this...but I'm highlighting the track alone for now. The European and ensembles maintain a track east of Alabama, which would keep the more active weather out of our area and spare us from much of anything. For what it's worth, the European tends to be the more reliable of the two. Splitting the difference would take this system straight up the gut into Alabama. Bottom line, there remain a wide range of track options and that is completely normal this early in the game.

The general consensus is that Sunday is the day this moves into the Gulf coast (wherever that may be). Forecasting intensity is difficult at this point. We'll know more once a low-level center becomes established. At first blush, waters are REALLY warm but shear could be a limiting factor and one I certainly hope keeps strengthening at bay.

Expect changes to our weekend forecast as details become clearer with time. I'd encourage those with outdoor weekend plans to pay close attention to updates on possible impacts (or lack of) headed our way.

