FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nate forms in the Caribbean

Despite an overall lack of organization, Tropical Depression 16 has congealed enough to be upgraded to Tropical Storm Nate. Nate's "center" is currently brushing the general vicinity of Nicaragua and Honduras, and this interaction should limit any immediate major structural changes. However, this limitation is short-term as Nate will emerge into the NW Caribbean and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. From there, our weekend forecast could be influenced by Nate in some capacity.

WHILE YOU WERE ASLEEP: Despite the upgrade, Nate really hasn't done much more than subtle organizing. The bigger headline was a substantial westward shift in the official track from the National Hurricane Center.

Helping drive this shift was the Euro model's westward push, falling more in line with the GFS and other guidance that stubbornly defied the Euro's predictions until last night. The European model is considered the most reliable by many, so it's understandable that the official forecast trends in line with where the Euro goes. The official forecast tracks what would be Hurricane Nate anywhere from the Louisiana coast to the Florida Peninsula Sunday. At that track and at that intensity, we'd have a high impact weekend with rain, wind & isolated tornadoes across our entire viewing area. Remember, the worst weather if often along and EAST of the track. But it's not that simple.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? Nate will emerge into the open warm waters of the NW Caribbean where it will spend much of Friday. Current shear in the area isn't exactly favorable at the moment, and I really wonder if that shear is going to be more of a player. Nate will eventually have a run in with the Yucatan Peninsula so that one day over the warm water is going to be a BIG time frame for Nate.

Should Nate use this window to strengthen, our level of concern increases as it gets ready to get into the Gulf? But Nate isn't yet structurally organized. It lacks a solid inner core. Should that Caribbean wind shear remain high, it's going to be a struggle for significant strengthening to occur. This process not only takes favorable conditions, but it takes time. And the later is limited. Plus, there is a multitude of less-than-ideal variables in the Gulf that could limit intensification. Shear is moderate. There's dry air involved. And if Nate remains weak when entering the Gulf, it will be influenced by another weak area of low pressure to the north that creates a whole mess of forecast track issues. I can envision a scenario where Nate isn't much of anything by the time it gets to the coast.

SO WHERE DO WE STAND? All that meteorology talk aside, I hope you're getting the picture that Nate has many hurdles to clear before it becomes a problem for Alabama. It's a forecast that is far from being written in stone. However...it's Thursday. We'd be talking impacts developing late Saturday into Sunday and possible through Monday. Our window of time is shrinking. If we were to take the NHC forecast at face value, our entire viewing area deals with Tropical Storm conditions. It's possible south Alabama deals with hurricane conditions. While this prospect may feature long odds, it's still a plausible outcome that demands attention. We need to start thinking about the possibility of a hurricane affecting the area this weekend (especially Sunday).

Much more will be known over the next 24 hours. It's likely at this stage we'll be dealing with increased rain/storms and a breeze late Saturday into Sunday and early Monday. To what extent remains to be seen. In a case like this, it's wise to plan for the worst and hope for the best. Remember Hurricane Irma? There were changes happening in the forecast all the way up to landfall in Florida. We're still several days away. This is normal and to be expected. So it's a good idea to simply stay plugged into updates and not get too caught up in the multitude of subtle changes that are inevitable. Be flexible with this weekend's forecast. It'll save your sanity.

