FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Warnings cover much of the state

Overnight, the National Weather Service expanded the coverage of Tropical Storm Warnings to cover much of the state. A Tropical Storm Warning means an area under this alert will deal with tropical storm force winds (34-74 MPH) with the next 24 to 36 hours. A Tropical Storm Watch means an area under this alert may deal with tropical storm force winds but it's not guaranteed. Regardless if you're under a watch or warning, we're all in for a pretty windy next 36 hours so let's make sure we're prepared!

Info On Nate: The latest update from the National Hurricane Center continues to show Nate as a strong Category 1 hurricane, but trends in the forecast continue to show growth with this system and it will likely become a Cat 2 hurricane before making landfall Saturday night. The track remains unchanged, meaning the entire WSFA viewing area will fall to the east side of of the storm.

This is important because the east side is the more active side of any tropical system. This means we are at risk of damaging wind gusts, intervals of heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. These will be the quick spin-up variety tornadoes that will require you to take action immediately if one were to develop. The Storm Prediction Center has gone ahead an upgraded much of the state to a SLIGHT risk for severe storms with a increased potential for tornadoes. This means our tornado threat is low but present. Remember a low chance doesn't mean no chance so be mindful of the possible threat.

So What Should You Do: Prepare for the possibility of power outages; have candles, batteries, flashlights and any important medical supplies close at hand. Nonperishable food items and mechanical (non-electric) can openers could come in handy, too. I would also try to avoid driving between 3 a.m. and noon Sunday, if possible.

Timing: Nate's outer bands could bring some scattered rain and storms to our area later Saturday afternoon, but our main concern where we will likely see the biggest impact with occur from midnight Saturday through the middle of the afternoon Sunday.

Alabama & Florida Beaches: Please check on any family and friends you have down on the coast. We anticipate storm surge flooding (6-10''), torrential rain, hurricane force wind and isolated tornadoes along the Alabama and Florida panhandle beaches. Mobile Bay will flood, and the city of Mobile will experience significant and life-threatening storm surge flooding.

The weather will begin to go downhill quickly later Saturday and will be very rough through Sunday morning. Conditions at the beach will improve quickly Sunday afternoon, and the weather should be very nice along our Gulf Coast Monday and beyond.

