FIRST ALERT: Tropical threat increasing for Alabama

A few late evening thoughts on TD 16:

Until the low-level circulation is well-defined and well-sampled, computer models will struggle with the track of this storm. So, it's important to not obsess over every track, every run, every model. They. Will. Change. The data will shift and sway back and forth for another day or so. But, eventually, the models will start to converge on a track solution and the spread in the model data will decrease.

The best guess is that the westward shift will continue and the threat will increase for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The European model is well east of basically every model. Even its own ensembles are west of the operational run, and the latest European trended westward. I suspect that may continue with the new run later tonight and the runs Thursday, but we shall see.

The storm's intensity forecast is rather difficult. It will depend on how well the low-level circulation survives its interaction with Nicaragua and Panama. If the circulation is still well-organized after its encounter with land, the water over the southern Gulf of Mexico is warm and shear will be fairly limited.

Strengthening, perhaps significant strengthening, is likely over the southern Gulf. Once the storm approaches the coast, the water temperatures will decrease a bit and wind shear will go up, so it's possible the system weakens a bit before landfall. Opal did this; it's actually fairly common with land falling hurricanes along the northern Gulf Coast this time of year.

The 0z (evening) computer model guidance shifted westward; the spread in the tropical model tracks is still considerable and suggests that this system could end up tracking anywhere from Lake Charles, LA to Apalachicola, FL.

The NHC has shifted their forecast cone westward slightly, too. They are still leaving it east of most of the model data; if the models hold this westward nudge, the NHC track will likely have to be adjusted even more westward.

Alabama impacts will depend on the track and intensity, obviously. And, until those become more clear, it's still too early to nail down specific timing, threats and locations. There are more questions than answers.

That said, there is a growing chance that Alabama deals with damaging wind, flooding rains, isolated tornadoes and coastal storm surge by Sunday and Monday.

Wednesday Evening Update:

Mostly clear skies will remain over head Wednesday night allowing for another cool setting. Lows will likely level in the mid 60s overnight.

THURSDAY: High pressure sticks around as we move through the second half of the workweek. Lots of sunshine will ensure a bright and warm day Thursday. Highs will likely peak in the upper 80s for many during the afternoon. With only a few clouds hanging around temperatures will likely fall Thursday night into the mid 60s once again.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: We'll see a few more clouds Friday as we close out the workweek, but we should stay dry with high pressure still in place. Temperatures will be near 90 for a daytime and the evening forecast looks great for some high school football. We'll likely see kickoff (7:00 PM) temperatures in the upper 70s and end of game temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 16: The tropical wave we've had our eye on for the past few days has continued to show growth and formed into a tropical depression late last night. This looks to just the tip of the iceberg because most forecasting models are in agreement in regards to TD 16 strengthening and potentially becoming our next named system "Nate". TD 16 could become Tropical Storm Nate as early as Wednesday night or very early Thursday morning. Over the next coming days the track from the National Hurricane Center has it moving north approaching the Yucatan Peninsula and falling into the central Gulf. By this time (Saturday) the expectation is this system will be on category 1 hurricane status.

By Sunday it will continue traveling north, bending towards the northeast slight and making landfall over the eastern Florida Panhandle. This of course if it follows the NHC forecast track precisely. Remember there's more than enough time fore the forecast path to change and the "cone of uncertainty" which is the gray shaded area in the picture above accounts for the area where the eye could possibly fall. So don't put too much stock in the red (NHC) line. The NHC forecast is trending towards The European forecasting models outlook, which with this storm is the odd-ball of the bunch.

There are far more forecasting models that have the forecast track more towards the west. The GFS (American) forecasting model is included in this. So we really have to watch this system as it develops and moves north closer to the continental U.S. over the next coming days.

