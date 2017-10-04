Hurricane warning issued as confidence increases for Nate's weekend impact

Confidence is continuing to increase that Alabama will see some kind of varying impacts from Nate in time for the weekend. Here is a breakdown of what you need to know over the next couple of days with the latest forecast information.

As of 10 am Friday, the conditions within Tropical Storm Nate have changed slightly. Sustained wind speeds have increased from 45 mph to 50 mph, with gusts even higher (especially on the eastern side). This system is still located in the northwestern Caribbean Sea, but it is starting to pick up the pace a bit; earlier, it was traveling N/NW at around 14 mph, but now it has increased its speed in the same direction to over 21 mph. TS Nate will continue to move in that same direction until it starts to take a more northerly path late Saturday into Sunday.

What else has changed a bit from previous updates is the track. Per the most recent update from the National Hurricane Center, Nate will likely be in extreme southern portions of the Gulf of Mexico as early as Friday night, then the system will approach the northern Gulf coast by Saturday and move closer inland by Saturday night and Sunday morning. The center line and the cone of uncertainty have shifted toward the east slightly; the cone now includes all of central and south Alabama with the addition of the Wiregrass and part of the Florida Panhandle that were previously excluded.

Despite yet another sunny and quiet day ahead, our concern is ramping up that this weekend could feature significant effects from what is currently Tropical Storm Nate. Models are starting to gel on the eventual track. It's the intensity that still remains a question mark at this stage. Regardless, our weekend weather will take a sharp turn as rain and wind pick up late Saturday and into Sunday.

The most important information from this new update is the addition of a new Hurricane Warning. This warning is in effect from as far west as the Grand Isle in Louisiana to as far east as the Alabama/Florida border. A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the highlighted red shading below:

Per the NHC, a warning is typically issued 36 hours before the first anticipated occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds. These strong winds are expected to impact the region nearest to the coastline by Saturday night.

[READ MORE: Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Nate]

NATE RIGHT NOW: Tropical Storm Nate remains largely disorganized this morning with most of its convection located on the southern side of the surface circulation. This is likely due, in part, to still some shear that is strongest north of the cyclone. Nate spent part of the night still over land but is now over the open water of the NW Caribbean. It will spend much of the day today over warm waters before clipping the Yucatan Peninsula.

Friday is a big day for Nate. Much of his future as a possible hurricane will hinge on how much strengthening occurs in the next 12-24 hours. Models have advertised shear slackening more than it has. This shear will need to relax further in order for Nate to start to gain steam. I remain cautiously optimistic that this less-than-ideal shear environment could help mitigate this strengthening today, allowing only gradual growth. Should shear relax further, Nate could strengthen rapidly. This would be cause for concern as a stronger Nate entering the Gulf tomorrow would mean greater impacts along the coast. A weaker Nate entering the Gulf could prevent the system from attaining hurricane status. And we'd all prefer to deal with Tropical Storm Nate versus Hurricane Nate.

WHERE IS IT GOING? Models have come into tight agreement on an initial landfall across SE Louisiana with perhaps another somewhere along the coast of Mississippi/SW Alabama early Sunday.

This tight clustering adds welcomed confidence in the general track. It's the intensity that remains unknown, and this element will obviously have critical implications on local weather. This track takes the center of Nate near or just west of Mobile, which is a rough setup for Mobile Bay putting the area within the onshore flow and creating storm surge/flooding concerns. Nate will then track NE into west Alabama (based on current guidance) while weakening.

The environment in the Gulf is borderline favorable for perhaps a slow, gradual strengthening. At a minimum, Nate maintains whatever it enter the Gulf as. But it's certainly not an explosive environment where Nate blows up into a monster. As such the greatest odds are Nate makes landfall as a strong Tropical Storm or weak Hurricane. Max sustained winds in the 60-90 mph ballpark seem fair. That's a range the will feature a wide spread in impacts, however. More damage/outages with higher winds...so this element needs to be buttoned up.

ALABAMA IMPACTS: Mobile Bay takes the first hit with storm surge and wind issues accompanying heavy squalls. As Nate tracks inland, it's fairly compact structure will move fairly quickly northeast. East of the center, tropical feeder bands will pose a spin-up tornado threat across the entire viewing area after midnight Saturday night and through the day Sunday as the storm pushes through. The core of the storm will produce tropical storm force sustained winds, but squalls east of the center will produce gusts of similar caliber at times

Areas along and west of I-65 experience the highest wind speeds as they are closest to the center track of Nate. Winds could gust in the 45-60 mph range if we take the current NHC official forecast at face value. Winds in that range would be sufficient for some downed trees and power outages. But it's important not to get too caught up in these initial numbers as intensity/track fluctuations can dramatically alter them. Nate appears to be fairly quick-hitting, so flooding doesn't appear to be a major concern. Rainfall totals in the 2-4"+ range are possible along and west of I-65.

East of I-65, winds and rainfall totals are slightly lower. But the spin-up tornado threat is the same for the entire viewing area.

In a best case scenario, Nate remains a Tropical Storm and tracks west of Alabama. We get gusty bands of heavy rain with isolated tornadoes, but widespread damage and power outages are avoided. We don't avoid impacts. But we avoid significant impacts. The worst case would be a stronger hurricane tracking closer toward Mobile. More wind, more surge, more problems. The eventual solution likely lies somewhere in between. But we must prepare for the latter as failing to do so could be dangerous.

TIMING: We experience no problems today with continued sunshine and highs into the upper 80s. Initial bands will pivot northward later Saturday and into Saturday night. The greatest effects will come through Sunday, both morning into evening as the core of Nate lifts northward into the area. Those with outdoor plans Sunday are out of luck. The beach will be a dangerous place Saturday and into Sunday. We anticipate most of the effects to be gone by Monday morning as Nate rapidly pulls northeastward. Lingering showers and breezy conditions are still expected, but nothing damaging.

CALL TO ACTION: I would anticipate additional Tropical Storm Watches be issued inland in time. Tropical storm force winds will be possible, if not likely, for much of the viewing area into Sunday. This will include the threat of tornadoes for our ENTIRE VIEWING AREA. You will need to treat this as you would any severe weather event. Have multiple reliable ways of hearing Warnings (weather radio is a great option) and have them ready to roll starting Saturday night.

As is the case in any landfalling tropical system, small fluctuations make a big difference. Expect changes. Expect to have to react quickly to those changes. We're in a mode where it is prudent to plan for the worst case scenario, even if that scenario is a long shot. Can't be caught off guard. We'll keep you updated as additional data becomes available.

