FIRST ALERT: Nate makes first landfall, heads towards Mississippi coast

We have already seen damage from an apparent tornado Saturday night; a mobile home was damaged just west of Autaugaville. We've heard and seen several reports of trees down and other light damage in the Autaugaville area tonight. We'll have to be on guard for more of these quick spin-up tornadoes Saturday night and Sunday...they often form with little warning, so it's important that you be ready to act quickly.

Hurricane Nate officially made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River in far southeastern Louisiana. This was a glancing blow over very marshy land; the hurricane is now back over water and will be over water for a few more hours. In a few hours, it will make its second and final landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, somewhere near Biloxi:

As Nate moves inland, strong wind will overspread southwest and west Alabama; the strongest wind will occur between roughly 4 a.m. and noon.

The risk of tornadoes will continue all night and through early Sunday afternoon.

Our forecast thinking is mainly unchanged, we have shifted the greatest wind speeds slightly to the west...but the general forecast concept remains the same. Significant, widespread power outages are likely over much of west and southwest Alabama, where wind gusts will likely exceed 70 mph in some spots.

For central and south Alabama, scattered power outages are a good bet, as wind gusts of 50-70 miles per hour are possible. Farther east, the wind gusts will be lower and power outages should be limited in scope and duration:

Curious about your county? Check the graphic below - it has a complete rundown of what to expect:

