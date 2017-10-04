Tropical Storm Nate kills at least 22, will eventually enter Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Nate continues to ravage Nicaragua with flooding rains; the death toll there has climbed to at least 22 and will likely go higher. The winds aren't really a life-threatening issue, but the mountainous terrain of Nicaragua makes flash flooding and mudslides particularly lethal. The center of Nate will slip off the northern coast of Nicaragua and emerge back over the open water of the western Caribbean later this evening.

This is an abbreviated update. We'll have a full afternoon discussion online around 5 p.m. once the National Hurricane Center releases its updates and more model information.

Track: Confidence in Nate's track is high and continues to grow. It will clip the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico, then accelerate northward into the central Gulf of Mexico. An eventual turn to the northeast will bring the center of circulation inland somewhere between Slidell, LA, and Pensacola, FL. From there, the center races into east Mississippi/Alabama. The worst of the weather will be along and east of the track.

Intensity: Frankly, this is the hard part of this forecast. Nicaragua is disrupting the storm's low-level circulation, leaving Nate structurally unsteady. But, the storm is poised to move over some very warm water on Friday and Saturday. So, there's certainly a window where Nate could strengthen into a hurricane, perhaps very quickly. We note that a few models hint at rapid intensification, while many others keep Nate as a tropical storm. So, there is still a very wide range of possible outcomes for Nate's strength.

Impacts: Due to the uncertainty surrounding Nate's intensity and its relatively small size, it's still a bit too early to try to predict wind speeds in central/south Alabama. So, we'll mention the chance of some strong wind, but we can't yet offer much more detail than that. Flooding will be isolated because of Nate's fast movement. On the eastern side of the track, isolated tornadoes could be possible. If there are issues, they are most likely to occur on Sunday.

Much more will be known over the next 24 hours. It's likely at this stage we'll be dealing with increased rain/storms and a breeze late Saturday into Sunday and early Monday. To what extent remains to be seen. In a case like this, it's wise to plan for the worst and hope for the best. Remember Hurricane Irma? There were changes happening in the forecast all the way up to landfall in Florida. We're still several days away. This is normal and to be expected. So it's a good idea to simply stay plugged into updates and not get too caught up in the multitude of subtle changes that are inevitable. Be flexible with this weekend's forecast. It'll save your sanity.

