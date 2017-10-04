Jack's opens newest location in Montgomery Wednesday

The newest Jack’s fast-food location opened in Montgomery on Wednesday.

The store, located at 835 North Eastern Boulevard, officially opened at 5 a.m. Wednesday evening, they will host grand opening festivities between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

During the festivities officials say there will be games and prizes and one lucky winner will even receive $1,000 cash!

Officials say the store has created approximately 40 new jobs.

