Leslie's Caramel Apple Rustic Tart

1 pre-made pie shell
1 can of apple pie filling
Caramel baking bits
½ cup brown sugar
¼ cup of flour
3 tbs of butter softened

Cut pie shell into four pieces and flute the edges

Put a layer of caramel baking bits on the bottom, apple pie filling on top of those, and top with more caramel baking bits.

Mix brown sugar, flour and butter until crumbly and sprinkle on top of the tarts.

Bake 20-25 minutes until browned and bubbly.

Serve with ice cream or whipped cream!

