River Region pastors offer insight, perspective after Vegas massacre

It's day three after the worst mass shooting in U.S. history and the shock of it all is beginning to settle in the collective psyche of the American people. Alabama is no exception.

Three pastors from different churches in the River Region say the time has come for a 'soul-searching' and no more excuses of burying heads in the sand.

Yet those same pastors offer hope, quoting scripture that God remains firmly in control and where there is evil, 'grace abounds all the more.'

WSFA 12 News reporter Bryan Henry is developing more details for this story for our evening newscasts.

