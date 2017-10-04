River Region pastors urge people not to lose hope, faith after Vegas massacre

Peace in the midst of a tragedy, hope abounds against unspeakable pain; both are quite possible, according to those who deliver the Word on Sundays.

"There is goodness, and there is God," said Christ Lutheran Church pastor Dan Pharr who, along with Tom Ward and deacon Joe Roy admitted they were somewhat surprised by the massacre in Vegas but not necessarily shocked.

Pastors of the three churches say they are not aware of any parishioners who had relatives connected to the shootings in Las Vegas.

"Our world is so tuned in to the all the horrible things that happen on this planet," Roy, of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prattville, explained.

Roy spent a career as a police officer before answering another call in life. He says human nature being what it is, that is no excuse to lose hope.

"Where there is evil, good will always overwhelm it," the pastor explained.

Pharr will most certainly weave what happened in Vegas into his homily on Sunday, sad material to work from to illustrate a larger point.

"Look to Him and to reach out to each other with love and comfort," Pharr added.

In the shadow of all the suffering, Ward believes people can't lose sight that there are some things in life we simply cannot change, but they can choose to focus on what matters and make a difference.

"We know if we go to the Lord, not only does he understand what we're going through but He's been through it," said Ward, of Wesleyan Church of Prattville.

Ward, Pharr, and Roy all agree Las Vegas is bearing a heavy cross. Still, the three pastors believe there is potential for great clarity, lessons to learn and healing.

