Missing Opelika man found safe

Dustion Gerriod Scott (Source: Opelika Police Department) Dustion Gerriod Scott (Source: Opelika Police Department)
OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) -

The Opelika Police Department reports a man who was last seen Sunday has been found.

Police say Dustion Gerriod Scott has been located and is safe. OPD thanks everyone for their help in locating him. 

