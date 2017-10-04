Auburn police investigate interrupted burglary

The Auburn Police Department is investigating a report of an interrupted burglary that happened early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of E. Magnolia Ave around 3:50 a.m.

Investigators said two residents confronted the suspect, who reportedly had a Taser. The male suspect fled the residence without taking anything.

The suspect is described as being approximately 6’ tall and weighing about 200 lbs.. He was wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call detectives at 334-501-3140, the 24-hour non-emergency number 334-501-3100. Callers may also provide information anonymously on the tip line 334-246-1391.

