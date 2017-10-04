Auburn police investigate interrupted burglary

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
The Auburn Police Department is investigating a report of an interrupted burglary that happened early Wednesday morning.More >>
Here are all the mugshots of those arrested for a felony in October.More >>
Auburn University’s Campus Safety has released its crime stats from 2016. According to the stats, the number of reported rapes has increased over the years.More >>
An armed and dangerous suspect connected to several burglaries and thefts in Tallassee is in custody, according to Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock.More >>
There is surveillance video that shows two suspects walking out into the parking lot and it appears as if one suspect, possibly Ramirez, walks up and takes the keys from the door before walking off.More >>
Two suspects are wanted in connection to a car theft on Aug. 2 in Montgomery.More >>
A search is on for a Montgomery man wanted on a murder charge.More >>
The suspect who police say committed an armed robbery with a broken bottle at a Montgomery convenience store has turned himself in after seeing a CrimeStoppers segment featuring him.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has opened an investigation after an early morning shooting in the 3600 block of Wilmington Road.More >>
A shooting in northwest Huntsville Wednesday night left two people dead and another hurt. One of the victims was killed by Huntsville police officers.More >>
