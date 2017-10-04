Special education teacher tells stories of Montgomery children

Chris Ulmer travels all over interviewing people with disabilities o give them an open platform. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Chris Ulmer is introducing one child at a time to the world. The special education teacher travels all over interviewing people with disabilities to give them an open platform.

"I have a blog where I travel around and interview people with all kinds of conditions about what life is like from their perspective," said Ulmer.

He recently came to Montgomery to interview several special people, including Rowdy Burton. Rowdy was born with a spinal disorder, and doctors amputated his legs at the age of three.

"I have the same outlook on life as most other people - you live, you laugh, you love, " Rowdy says.

Rowdy's story is just one that Ulmer captured in Montgomery. Helen Brown worked to get Ulmer here to share the stories of her friends, like David Tyler.

"Even though they have a disability, they are just like everybody else,"said Brown. "I don't feel like we need to treat them any differently. I don't treat David any differently. He is my best friend. We text a lot. He calls me all the time."

