Second suspect arrested in Dadeville shooting, homicide

A second suspect has been arrested in a Dadeville homicide and shooting investigation.

The Dadeville Police Department arrested Jacksons Gap resident Daquon Denzel Sheeley, 21, Wednesday morning. He is charged with one count of murder.

The arrest and charge is connected to a shooting that took place shortly after midnight on Thursday in the area of Jah Street. Officers were called to the area after receiving reports of gunshots, according to police. When officers arrived at the scene they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say one of the victims, John Farrel Adamson, 27 of Jacksons Gap, died at the hospital. The other, 37-year-old Gerald A. Haggerty also of Jacksons Gap, was airlifted to another hospital and is in stable condition.

Another suspect, Camp Hill man Dazmon Notorious Shaw, 22, is charged with one count of murder. Shaw turned himself into investigators on Friday.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Tallapoosa Narcotics Taskforce. Anyone with information is asked to call Dadeville Police at 256-825-6212, the secret witness hotline at 256-827-2035 or email.

Sheeley's bond has not been set and he is also being held on a probation violation. Shaw remains in jail on a $250,000 bond.

