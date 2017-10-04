Dothan elementary school revamps class learning experience

Think about your third-grade classroom - four walls, hard chairs, desks, and a chalkboard. At Highlands Elementary School in Dothan, leaders are working toward revamping the classroom learning experience.More >>
Think about your third-grade classroom - four walls, hard chairs, desks, and a chalkboard. At Highlands Elementary School in Dothan, leaders are working toward revamping the classroom learning experience.More >>
Alabama’s State Board of Education received recommendations for textbook adoption back in late September.More >>
Alabama’s State Board of Education received recommendations for textbook adoption back in late September.More >>
New Alabama State University President Quinton Ross spoke at Tuesday's fall convocation ceremony.More >>
New Alabama State University President Quinton Ross spoke at Tuesday's fall convocation ceremony.More >>
House Republicans are proposing a five-year extension of financing for a program that provides health insurance for millions of low-income children.More >>
House Republicans are proposing a five-year extension of financing for a program that provides health insurance for millions of low-income children.More >>
Described in his nomination as a leader, a coach, a parent and a friend to all the kids in the Jefferson Davis High School band, one educator is teaching his students that the art of music can help in all aspect of learning...More >>
Described in his nomination as a leader, a coach, a parent and a friend to all the kids in the Jefferson Davis High School band, one educator is teaching his students that the art of music can help in all aspect of learning...More >>
Interim state superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson laid out the MPS intervention issues and his standards moving forward at the Montgomery County Board of Education meeting at Park Crossing Thursday night.More >>
Interim state superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson laid out the MPS intervention issues and his standards moving forward at the Montgomery County Board of Education meeting at Park Crossing Thursday night.More >>
The Alabama State University Board of Trustees voted Friday to approve President-Elect Quinton Ross' contract.More >>
The Alabama State University Board of Trustees voted Friday to approve President-Elect Quinton Ross' contract.More >>
After the state school board officially approved interim State superintendent Ed Richardson’s contract, Richardson stated he wanted to help set the table for whoever takes the position long term.More >>
After the state school board officially approved interim State superintendent Ed Richardson’s contract, Richardson stated he wanted to help set the table for whoever takes the position long term.More >>
Valiant Cross Academy in Montgomery has won a $25,000 grant from State Farm.More >>
Valiant Cross Academy in Montgomery has won a $25,000 grant from State Farm.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education School Board met and approved a contract for interim superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson on Tuesday.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education School Board met and approved a contract for interim superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson on Tuesday.More >>