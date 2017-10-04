Alabama attorney general files multiple lawsuits aimed at casinos

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is filing multiple lawsuits against casinos in five counties that his office says "continue to operate illegal slot machines, as so-called “electronic bingo,” in defiance of state law."

The lawsuits are aimed at casinos, machine manufacturers, and vendors in Greene, Houston, Lowndes, Macon, and Morgan counties.

In Greene County, defendants include Greenetrack, non-profit Green Charity, non-profit Frontier Bingo, non-profit Palace Bingo, and Sheriff Joe Benison

In Houston County, defendants include Center Stage Bingo and the Houston County Commission.

In Lowndes County, defendants include Southern Star Entertainment, White Hall Entertainment Center, and the White Hall Town Council.

In Macon County, defendants include Victoryland Casino and Sheriff Andre Brunson.

In Morgan County, defendants include River City Entertainment.

Marshall's office said the suits also include "governmental authorities responsible for licensing and overseeing electronic bingo operations in those counties."

The AG is calling on local circuit courts to prohibit defendants in the suits from promoting, operating and transporting so-called "electronic bingo" machines and slot machines in those counties. The motions also seek preliminary injunctions that would "cease unlawful gambling operations" in those counties during the pending suits.

“It is the responsibility of the Attorney General to ensure that Alabama’s laws are enforced, including those laws that prohibit illegal gambling,” Marshall said in a press released. “Through multiple rulings in recent years, the Alabama Supreme Court has made it abundantly clear that electronic bingo and the use of slot machines are illegal in all Alabama counties. Therefore, we have taken action to hold accountable those who defy the laws of our state. These lawsuits represent a comprehensive legal approach developed by the Attorney General, with the assistance of the Office’s career experts, to finally put a stop to illegal gambling.”

In his statement, Marshall, who took over as AG in February, said the lawsuits are the culmination of ongoing investigations into casinos and gambling ventures around the state and added that civil complaints call for the casinos to close "because the illegal gambling they offer presents legal nuisances in the state."

The lawsuits include:

