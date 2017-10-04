Montgomery cop impersonator pulls over vehicle, sexually assaults occupant

The Montgomery Police Department is warning residents about a suspect impersonating a police officer.

According to MPD, a non-police vehicle pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 65 near Edgemont Avenue Tuesday around 7 p.m. and sexually assaulted the occupant of the vehicle. Police say the suspect is a male, and no other description was available.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan that resembled a Ford Crown Victoria and was equipped with a blue flashing light.

Police are searching for a vehicle matching this description. If you have knowledge of this vehicle, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831 immediately.

If you are being pulled over by an unmarked vehicle and you don't feel safe, police advise you to slow down, turn on your flashers and go to a populated, well-lighted area before pulling over.

You can also call local law enforcement to verify the traffic stop before stopping.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.