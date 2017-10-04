AL targeted by Russia-linked ads during 2016 general election

The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee says Russia was involved in the 2016 General Election process but still cannot confirm collusion or Russia's preferences in the election. The investigation is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

“We think they actively tried to test the vulnerabilities of 21 states’ electoral systems,” stated Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chair Mark Warner.

Alabama was among those 21 states successfully thwarting the attack.

“No part of our election system, voter registration system, or anything related to the elections process in Alabama was compromised,” Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill affirmed.

Merrill said his office cannot rest on the success in warding off attacks in November. It remains active in protecting Alabama's voter base.

“We had meetings with the Department of Homeland Security this morning,” Merrill said. "We were briefed on some of the things that they had been able to identify, to clear up some of the questions that had been raised recently.”

The vigilance continues for good reason.

“You can't walk away from this and believe Russia isn't currently active in trying to create chaos in our election process,” added Senator Richard Burr, Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Alabama was also among a dozen states targeted by Russian-linked Facebook ads. Burr said the Russians used social media to create chaos through messaging for both political parties.

