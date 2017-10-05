Hines resigns as ASU Director of Athletics

Melvin Hines has resigned as the Alabama State University's Director of Athletics.

Jennifer Lynne Williams, Deputy Director of Athletics, will take on the role of Interim Director of Athletics, ASU president Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., announced Wednesday night. She will begin her new duties immediately.

Williams began at ASU in 2016. As the deputy director of athletics, she managed the day-to-day operations of Hornet Athletics and led the division's external and community relations initiatives. Williams also serves on the Executive Board of the National Association of Athletic Development Directors.

Before arriving at ASU, Williams served as the Associate Athletic Director of Development and Executive Director of the Aggie Foundation at North Carolina A&T. Over the course of her career, Williams has also worked at DePaul University, Women Leaders in College Sports and North Carolina Central.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.