Third suspect arrested in Dadeville shooting, homicide

A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a Dadeville homicide and shooting investigation.

The Dadeville Police Department says Tavorick Laquaz Black, 18, is charged with one count of murder.

The charges are related to a shooting that took place shortly after midnight on Thursday in the area of Jah Street. Officers were called to the area after receiving reports of gunshots. When officers arrived on the scene they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say one of the victims, John Farrel Adamson, 27 of Jacksons Gap, died at the hospital. The other, 37-year-old Gerald A. Haggerty also of Jacksons Gap, was airlifted to another hospital and is in stable condition.

Two other suspects, Camp Hill man Dazmon Notorious Shaw, 22, and Jacksons Gap resident Daquon Denzel Sheeley, 21, were also arrested and charged with one count each of murder.

Sheeley's bond has not been set and he is also being held on a probation violation. Shaw remains in jail on a $250,000 bond. No word on a bond amount for Black.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.