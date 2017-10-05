How to know when it's time to change your cell phone plan

When was the last time you took a look at your cell phone plan? Carriers are offering more unlimited options but do you really need it?

As much as we rely on our phones these days, people aren’t so quick to switch between carriers. User demands and competition have the major carriers always looking for an edge and right now that edge appears to be creating new unlimited phone plans. There’s a lot of movement around unlimited.

Scott Peterson is a senior analyst at Gap Intelligence. He says when you study all the unlimited offers on the market including a new one being offered by Verizon, you quickly discover they are not all the same.

"My best advice for individual consumers would be to monitor their personal data usage and find a plan that fits rather than just going all into unlimited because that’s what the marketing tells us," said Peterson.



Peterson also says despite the name ‘unlimited’, plans can limit connection speed, screen resolution, hot spot capabilities and other features.

"Download speeds of the major carriers are fading based on more people jumping on unlimited plans. consumers really need to be aware of what their own needs are. I hear unlimited I want it! But do I need it? Absolutely not."

