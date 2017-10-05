1 in custody, 1 injured in Montgomery shooting - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

1 in custody, 1 injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Montgomery Police say a person is in custody after a shooting left one person injured Thursday morning. 

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, a man suffered non-life threatening injuries during a shooting on Crawford Street. A suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending at this time.

No other information related to the shooting has been released as the investigation continues. 

