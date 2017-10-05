Dothan woman killed in head-on crash

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the cause of a fatal, two-vehicle near Enterprise.

First responders were called to the scene on Coffee County Road 537 around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Vanessa Charlene Grau, 33, of Dothan was killed when her 1999 Ford Ranger struck head-on a 2013 Ford 350 driven by Patrick Dewayne Lott of New Brockton.

No other details were made available pending the ongoing investigation.

