Dothan woman killed in head-on crash - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Dothan woman killed in head-on crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
COFFEE CO., AL (WSFA) -

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the cause of a fatal, two-vehicle near Enterprise.

First responders were called to the scene on Coffee County Road 537 around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Vanessa Charlene Grau, 33, of Dothan was killed when her 1999 Ford Ranger struck head-on a 2013 Ford 350 driven by Patrick Dewayne Lott of New Brockton.

No other details were made available pending the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly