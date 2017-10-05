Donald Trump Jr. to speak at Faulkner University's Annual Benefit Dinner Thursday

Donald Trump Jr. will speak at Faulkner University in Montgomery’s annual 2017 benefit dinner Thursday.

The benefit dinner, which is being held at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center, is expected to begin at 7 p.m. with Trump Jr. speaking around 8:15 p.m.

Trump Jr., son of United States Pres. Donald J. Trump is an entrepreneur and widely recognized real estate executive working to expand the company’s real estate, retail, commercial, hotel, and golf businesses.

According to Faulkner President Mike Williams, the decision to bring Trump Jr. in as the speaker of the 75th anniversary hinged on his experience in business and his insights from the campaign trail.

Reporter Michael Doudna will be at Thursday’s dinner and will have more details on air, online and on our mobile app.

Faulkner University’s Annual Benefit Dinner is a longstanding fundraising tradition for the university.

“The Annual Benefit Dinner is our biggest event each year. We love being able to share these great speakers with the River Region, but more than that, we are so excited about the scholarship opportunities this dinner provides for our students,” Faulkner President Mike Williams said. “The contributions made by the people who attend our benefit dinner are changing the lives of students at Faulkner University.”

A recent article published by NBC News discussed the ethicality of Trump Jr.’s speaking engagements but because he does not work for the White House, officials say there is nothing illegal about them.

