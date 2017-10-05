Editorial: Stop the Bullying

A recent study from Ditch the Label notes half of teens and young adults between ages 12 and 20 have been bullied and 17 percent experience bullying online.

According to the survey, more youths experienced cyberbullying on Instagram than any other platform at 42 percent, with Facebook following close behind at 37 percent. Snapchat ranked third at 31 percent. While the survey participants use YouTube more than any other platform, the video-focused social media was only responsible for 10 percent of the reported cyber bullying.

The survey also considered the other side of the story, asking the same age group how often they were the bullies, instead of being on the receiving end. Nearly 70 percent of those surveyed said they were abusive online toward another user, compared to just 12 percent that admitted to bullying in general.

In my opinion sending hateful messages to people via social media is too easy and worse yet it is extremely cowardly. People hide behind their social media platforms to say things they would never have the guts to say to someone in person. The end result of these messages have lasting negative effects on the recipient resulting sometimes for the need of counseling and worse yet suicide.

Before sending hateful and nasty messages, one needs to walk away for 15 minutes, then go back and re-read it and consider how you would feel if you received that same message. In the words of my late grandmother: If you have nothing nice to say, it is best to say nothing at all.

