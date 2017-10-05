Casino owners criticize Alabama attorney general

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Casino operators are lashing out at lawsuits filed by the state attorney general to try to shut down electronic gambling operations.

VictoryLand attorney Joe Espy said Thursday that the sheriff and others have assured the track the games are legal. Espy called the lawsuits an attack by an appointed attorney general" on the people employed by the gambling establishments.

Greenetrack CEO Luther Winn said the lawsuit jeopardizes the jobs of 115 people employed there and questioned if political motives were involved.

Attorney General Steve Marshall on Wednesday announced that civil lawsuits were filed against casinos in five counties. Marshall said the Alabama Supreme Court has made it "abundantly clear" that the games are illegal.

The lawsuits are the latest development in the state's long-running legal battle over the slot machine-lookalikes.

