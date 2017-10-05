Grant helps Autauga County, Prattville with industrial park development

Autauga County and the City of Prattville have been awarded a multi-million dollar federal grant to develop a system of roads and bridges bringing industrial partners to South Industrial Park, Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce officials announced Thursday.

The $2.3 million grant, which was awarded by the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration, will assist in the development and construction of a 1.3-mile road and bridge system. This system will connect County Road 4 and Highway 82 and will assist in the industrial transportation corridor for the area.

In a joint effort, the Prattville City Council and the Autauga County Commission will invest up to a total of $6 million in infrastructure.

Currently, the park has 400 available acres of land for heavy industrial use. In addition to available land, officials say the park also has a dual-rail system and the bridge will allow traffic to travel over the dual-rail system below and throughout the industrial park.

City officials say the investment in the South Industrial Park will give the area a potential to recruit 500 to 1,000 or more future jobs.

“Congratulations to the City of Prattville and the Autauga County Commission on receiving this tremendous EDA award,” said Rep. Martha Roby. “This significant investment was made possible by a great team effort, and I am looking forward to the economic boost and many jobs it will bring to the area. EDA grants are highly competitive, and I am very proud of the hard work that made this award a reality for Autauga County.”

“This EDA grant solidifies a State, County, and City Partnership. The road and bridge partnership has proven to be a game changer for the City of Prattville,” said Mayor Bill Gillespie, Jr. “The James Hardie investment would not have been possible without an infrastructure plan in place to enhance the transportation corridor. Without this investment, we would not be receiving the direct and indirect jobs that are so valuable to our community and their families.”

This investment will also assist current park tenants such as Medline and Pearson Industries and assist the community in welcoming new industry partner James Hardie Building Products.

