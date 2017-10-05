Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency starting Friday morning ahead of TS Nate

Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

Nate is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it makes landfall between southeast Louisiana and the Florida peninsula Sunday morning. The storm is expected to bring direct impacts from wind, storm surge and heavy rain.

Nate is expected to begin affecting Alabama starting Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The National Weather Service expects Nate to be a compact, fast moving storm, with most wind impacts closer to the center of the circulation.

Winds of 75 mph and gusts up to 90 mph are expected near the Alabama coast. Over the western two-thirds of the state, sustained winds of 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph forecasted as far north as the Birmingham/Gadsden region.

“I have signed the State of Emergency, because it frees up personnel and resources in case there is a need to respond to any storm related activity,” Governor Ivey said. “State and local leaders are ready to respond if needed, but our people need to stay weather-aware and heed any directions given by local officials.”

Ivey has ordered the State of Emergency Operations Center in Clanton to activate to Level Three, allowing AEMA staff to monitor and prepare for the impact of Nate. The Department of Transportation, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Department of Human Resources, the Alabama Forestry Commission and the Alabama National Guard are prepared to respond as well.

“The time for residents to prepare is now. Please build or restock your emergency preparedness kit, have a plan to communicate with family members if you lose power, review your evacuation plan with your family, stock your vehicle with emergency supplies and have a method to receive the latest weather updates and emergency instructions,” Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings said. “It is important for Alabama residents to understand the potential threat of this storm goes beyond the coastal counties. Everyone needs to closely monitor this system as it moves across the state in the coming days.”

At this time, the governor is not ordering a mandatory evacuation of the state's coast but voluntary evacuations are in effect for parts of Baldwin and Mobile counties.

Nate has already claimed at least 22 lives. State officials are warning residents to be prepared, go over their emergency plans and make sure their emergency kits are well stocked.

