WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey to discuss preparation efforts ahead of TS Nate at 5 p.m.

Governor Kay Ivey will hold a news conference on the state's preparation efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Nate on Thursday at 5 p.m. WSFA 12 News will be live streaming the event.

MOBILE USERS WATCH HERE

The news conference will be held at the Alabama Department of Public Health Broadcasting Studio in Montgomery. The Alabama Emergency Management Director Brian Hastings, State Meteorologist Jim Stefkovich and other members of the Emergency Operations Team will also provide updated information on preparations and forecasted weather conditions in Alabama.

Nate is expected to begin affecting Alabama starting Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Read the latest information about the storm here.

