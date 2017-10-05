Walmart Foundation awards $148K grant to Montgomery Area Food Bank

The Montgomery Area Food Bank was awarded a grant Thursday from the Walmart Foundation.

The more than $148,000 grant will help fund the food bank's Mobile Pantry program.

Walmart associates across the River Region joined MAFB Thursday to prepare a distribution for an upcoming Mobile Pantry/Exercise, Nutrition and Diet program delivery.

“We are extremely excited and very grateful Walmart has provided us with such an amazingly generous grant,” said Richard A. Deem, Chief Executive Officer of the Montgomery Area Food Bank. “This grant is yet another example of Walmart’s resolve and continuing commitment to fighting hunger.”

The grant will help fund 85 Mobile Pantry deliveries across MAFB's 35 counties.

