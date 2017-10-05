Destin Seafood Festival canceled ahead of Nate

Due to Tropical Storm Nate’s projected path, the 2017 Destin Seafood Festival has been canceled indefinitely.

The Destin Seafood Festival posted the following statement on Facebook:

“Our top priority is the safety of our guests, vendors, sponsors and property hotels. We will not jeopardize any of the above. As heartbreaking as it is we have canceled the event this year; unfortunately.”

Organizers said because of Nate’s projected path, they deem it to be an unsafe environment.

The festival was set for Oct. 6-8 and would have been the 39th annual seafood festival.

All VIP passes will be refunded.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

