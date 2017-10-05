Andalusia man charged with sexual abuse of child - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Andalusia man charged with sexual abuse of child

ANDALUSIA, AL (WSFA) -

An Andalusia man has been arrested and charged with child sex abuse, according to the Andalusia Police Department.

James Allen Lee, 52, was taken into custody Thursday on three counts of allegedly abusing a child under the age of 12. 

The arrest came after a three-week investigation by the police department and the Covington County Department of Human Resources.

Lee is being held at the Covington County Jail on a bond listed at $300,000.

