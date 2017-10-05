Montgomery's Buddy Walk happening Saturday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery's Buddy Walk happening Saturday

By Sally Pitts, Anchor / Reporter
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Area Down Syndrome Outreach group will hold its Annual Buddy Walk on Saturday. The event raises awareness about Down Syndrome, while providing families with a fun day. 

The event goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at John Mark Stallings Football Field at Faulkner University. The walk begins at 11 a.m.  Lunch will be served immediately after the walk. 

The Montgomery Fire Department will be there with a fire truck. There will also be inflatables and a rock climbing wall. 

The cost is $20 per person. 

