Montgomery's Buddy Walk happening Saturday

The Montgomery Area Down Syndrome Outreach group will hold its Annual Buddy Walk on Saturday. The event raises awareness about Down Syndrome, while providing families with a fun day.

The event goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at John Mark Stallings Football Field at Faulkner University. The walk begins at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served immediately after the walk.

The Montgomery Fire Department will be there with a fire truck. There will also be inflatables and a rock climbing wall.

The cost is $20 per person.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.