Disciplinary action pending against Opelika student after threat

Administrators with the Opelika City Schools system are moving forward with disciplinary action after a student made a threat aimed at Opelika High School Wednesday night.

The Opelika Police Department was notified about the threat, which was posted to social media. After an investigation, it was determined that students were in no real danger and they could return to school Thursday as normal.

“We have started disciplinary procedures," said Superintendent Mark Neighbors. "It’s very serious, whether the intent was meant to scare someone, we are very fortunate in that we’ve never had anything that looks like a legitimate plan to do anything."

The board of education will hold a hearing to decide what disciplinary action will be taken against the student.

"Any time you get any kind of threat, anonymous or whatever, and we run it down as far as we can run it, we have started the disciplinary procedure following our protocol with that," Neighbors said.

