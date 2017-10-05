Disciplinary action pending against Opelika student after threat

Administrators with the Opelika City Schools system are moving forward with disciplinary action after a student made a threat aimed at Opelika High School Wednesday night.More >>
Park Crossing High School student Ardonnie Jones wasn't shy to raise his hand at a news conference when Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange sought a volunteer. The sophomore went on to steal the spotlight...More >>
Schools across Crenshaw County were closed for the second day in a row Wednesday in order to give authorities time to track down the person who wrote a concerning post on social media threatening to do harm at a school in the area.More >>
Think about your third-grade classroom - four walls, hard chairs, desks, and a chalkboard. At Highlands Elementary School in Dothan, leaders are working toward revamping the classroom learning experience.More >>
Chris Ulmer is introducing one child at a time to the world.More >>
Alabama’s State Board of Education received recommendations for textbook adoption back in late September.More >>
New Alabama State University President Quinton Ross spoke at Tuesday's fall convocation ceremony.More >>
House Republicans are proposing a five-year extension of financing for a program that provides health insurance for millions of low-income children.More >>
Described in his nomination as a leader, a coach, a parent and a friend to all the kids in the Jefferson Davis High School band, one educator is teaching his students that the art of music can help in all aspect of learning...More >>
Interim state superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson laid out the MPS intervention issues and his standards moving forward at the Montgomery County Board of Education meeting at Park Crossing Thursday night.More >>
