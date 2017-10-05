Man seriously injured in West Patton Avenue shooting - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Man seriously injured in West Patton Avenue shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Multiple officers with the Montgomery Police Department responded to a shooting in the 700 block of West Patton Avenue Thursday afternoon. That's near the West South Boulevard on the city's west side.

Montgomery Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett said an unnamed man suffered a serious gunshot wound.

The victim has been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Duckett said no arrests have been made. The circumstances remain under investigation.

