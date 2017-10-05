AL McDonald's employee memorizes hundreds of names, orders

A Montgomery McDonald's employee has been honored by the Alabama Governor's Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities.

Tomeka Jackson works at the McDonald's on Zelda Road and is well known by many. She has roughly 200 customers’ names and orders memorized!

"I bring joy," Jackson said. "I always keep a smile on my face. I love seeing my customers. I know most of everybody by name and I know their order by heart and I always say 'Hi friend.' I love to put a smile on people's faces.”

Jackson was named as the Large Business Employee of the Year for 2017. The award honors someone who demonstrates personal courage, motivation, and outstanding performance while overcoming a disability.

“It’s very exciting for me and I’m proud of myself,” Jackso went on. “I’m fixing to like cry right now, but it’s very exciting and I love to see all of my customers and thanks to everybody for doing this to me.”

Jackson was one of several winners honored at a ceremony at the Capital City Club.

