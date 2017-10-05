Troy fraternity cleared of misconduct

An investigation into Troy University's chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity found no evidence of conduct violations, according to a statement from the university.

The fraternity has been cleared to resume normal activities.

The university launched an investigation on Sept. 18 after receiving allegations of improper conduct related to new member initiation, university officials said.

The fraternity was asked to stop all activities while the dean of student services and office of student involvement investigated.

"Troy University takes seriously any allegations of misconduct associated with student organizations, and members of the fraternity fully cooperated with University officials during this investigation," university officials said in a statement.

