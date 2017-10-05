River Region 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer's set for Oct. 15

More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s Disease and more than 15 million serve as their caretakers. Here in Alabama, Alzheimer’s affects more than 90,000 people.

Alzheimer’s Disease is more than memory loss, it is a type of dementia that affects memory and other mental functions. It accounts for 60 to 80 percent of all dementia cases. It is a progressive disease that worsens as brain cells become damaged and die off.

There is no cure for Alzheimer’s Disease, but you can help raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s support, care, and research. Join WSFA at the River Region 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday, Oct. 15, at AUM.

Click here for more information and to register for the walk.

