Crenshaw County school threat posted to Roblox

Crenshaw County officials are working to ease parents’ concerns in the wake of a two-day shutdown of area schools.

A person of interest has been identified in the social media threat and the sheriff says it’s a local teenager.

It was back to normal for the school system Thursday, according to the school superintendent.

Students and teachers were back in the classroom at public and private schools in the area after county-wide closures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The threatening social media post that caused the shutdown led law enforcement to do a search warrant at a home out in the county on Wednesday.

“We thought it initiated in Luverne because of the IP address, however, it ended up being out in the county. We worked with the sheriff’s office and the FBI and they were both instrumental in getting this thing put to bed. We just want the public to know that the threat has been eliminated and it’s safe for the kids,” said Luverne Police Chief Mike Johnson.

The threatening message was posted to Roblox, a popular user generated social gaming platform.

The author threatened to do harm at a school in the area, but it did not name a specific location.

Officials say the person of interest in the case is a juvenile.

“This is something this community is not used to. This is a quiet, close-knit community and something like this, people don’t take it lightly and we don’t either. That’s the reason we have the FBI, SBI and all the local authorities in the county working together. We take this matter real serious,” said Sheriff Mickey Powell.

The sheriff encourages parents to closely monitor the apps their teens are using and the posts they’re making.

An FBI agent who specializes in terroristic threats online has been working on the case, as well as District Attorney Charlotte Tesmer. The Luverne Police Department, Brantley Police Department and Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office are all involved in the investigation.

“We want to assure the parents that this threat has been eliminated. We don’t have an arrest made at this time. We predict that we will have one. It’s still an ongoing investigation right now. It takes time to go through all this stuff,” Sheriff Powell said.

Makeup days for the school days missed due to the threat will be announced next week, officials said.

The school system posted this:

The threat from this week has been handled and law enforcement has emphatically stated we are safe to return today. Ongoing legal issues associated with the issue will prevent us from giving specific details. However, the social media threat has been neutralized and no longer exists. We will continue to do our part in making sure that our schools are safe for everyone in the Crenshaw County Schools family.

