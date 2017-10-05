Manufacturers boast benefits of new cane mill in Dothan

If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
The tax overhaul is the party's top political priority as well as a longtime policy dream of key leaders like Speaker Paul Ryan.More >>
Netflix is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10 percent in a move that may boost its profits, but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price.More >>
The comments from lawmakers marked a surprising departure from GOP lawmakers' general antipathy to gun regulations of any kindMore >>
The Opelika Police Department is investigating a social media threat made towards Opelika High School.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
