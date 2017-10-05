Manufacturers boast benefits of new cane mill in Dothan

If there's one thing Joe Todd knows, it's sugar cane.

"I grew up with my parents being the syrup makers for Hamilton and Tennille, Alabama," said Todd of Todd's Syrup Farm.

In 1996, on his own farm, he planted cane stalk and continued the family tradition of providing the sweet syrup across Alabama and the country.

"As we grew into this and helped people find cane mills, helped people repair them and taught them to make syrup, and helped them to get into the business, we discovered no cane mills had been produced in America since 1941," said Todd.

And from there, the idea was born to manufacture one.

"We can put a man on the moon, but we can't make a high quality cane mill," said Todd.

He says it took six years for someone to take interest in his idea. He's partnered with Industrial Metal Works and Get Bent off Road and Metal Fabricators to make the idea a reality. After three months of collaboration and studying old mills, they've created a new cane mill for the market.

"We took some rudimentary ideas of how it worked and put our heads together and incorporated what we found and what Mr. Todd conveyed to us what would be a better process. We went to the drawing board and this is what we've come up with," said Tony Hahn, Owner of Get Bent off Road and Metal Fabricators.

Sugar cane isn't a crop grown heavily in Alabama. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's 2012 Census, there are no farmers in Alabama who grow sugarcane on a large scale. In Alabama, most is grown for syrup production. Todd hopes with the introduction of this new cane mill to the market, it will help grow the industry.

"We don't have a big market for cane syrup because there is not a lot made, but what we're trying to do is get this cane mill in people's hands," said Todd.

It could also increase manufacturing exports out of Dothan.

"This will be good for the economy in this area. With the manufacturing that has been leaving this country this is something we can keep around here," said Steve Robison, Vice President of Industrial Metal Works.

Todd says one major perk of the product is its efficiency. The machine can produce about one gallon of cane juice a minute. Unlike older models used by farmers now, if a part breaks down during use, repair parts are available and it's cheaper to fix. It's also convenient for farmers.

"It's portable. You can sit it on the back of your trailer or on a pickup," said Todd.

The machine also works for other crops.

"Not only will this mill grind sugar cane and make syrup. It will also grind sorghum and make sorghum syrup. There is a demand for this cane mill," said Todd.

He says he's already gotten calls about orders from Cuba and South America. He says he will start with sales in the U.S. on Monday from local farmers at his Southeastern Syrup Making and Sugar Cane Field Day. Todd didn't give an exact price, but said it's less than $2,500.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.