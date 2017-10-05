Northside Methodist making the most of 2017 season

Faulkner, Huntingdon and Tuskegee all picked up impressive wins on Saturday. Both Huntingdon and Tuskegee picked up wins on the road, while Faulkner took care of business at home.More >>
Pick any statistical category and you’ll probably find Alabama bested Ole Miss at it.More >>
Officials at the University of Alabama finalized the 2018 football schedule on Tuesday. As usual, there are seven home games scheduled for Bryant-Denny Stadium with one neutral site game and four SEC road games.More >>
The 2017 season hasn't been the best for the Northside Methodist Knights football team. An 0-7 start to the season only gets tougher with the outcome of the last three games.More >>
Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard! We'll announce the winner every Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.More >>
Deontay Wilder will defend his piece of the heavyweight title Nov. 4 against Bername Stiverne, after original opponent Luis Ortiz was scratched because of a positive drug test.More >>
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.More >>
The images and personal accounts coming out of Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria have inspired members of Alabama State University’s baseball team to take action to provide assistance and aid to victims.More >>
Melvin Hines has resigned as the Alabama State University's Director of Athletics.More >>
