Northside Methodist making the most of 2017 season

The 2017 season hasn't been the best for the Northside Methodist Knights football team. An 0-7 start to the season only gets tougher with the outcome of the last three games.

"Pike has only lost twice to the number one and number two teams," said head coach George Kennedy. "Morgan has gotten better every week. And of course, we finish the season with Monroe who's ranked number two in the state."

Several factors have led to the worst start in the program's four-year history. The main one, injuries.

"We're down for our fourth string halfback and our third string fullback and we don't have those people," said Kennedy. "We're having to move linemen back there."

Another is adjusting to a new head coach. Kennedy is in his first season as the Knights head man, and despite their record, has liked what he's seen from his team.

"We come to practice everyday with a great attitude and they are working hard," said Kennedy. "We feel like every week we've some type of positive stride. So, we think that's really been important."

The last is the Knights don't really have a home-field advantage. The Knights have to travel for all home games due to not having a field at the school. They've been to three separate locations, Northcutt Field in Dothan, Rip Hewes Stadium in Dothan, and Layton Field in Ashford, throughout the 2017 season.

"We've played in three different home stadiums," said Kennedy. "We're kind of the nomads of the football league. They've adapted fairly well, but it would be nice to have one central place to play."

The Knights will go for that first win as they take on Pike Lib on Friday.

