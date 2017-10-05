Trump Jr. speaks at Faulkner University anniversary dinner

Donald Trump Jr. spoke in Montgomery Thursday night, on behalf of Faulkner University as part of their annual benefits dinner.

In his speech, Trump Jr. contrasted Faulkner University to what he portrayed as the more liberal counterparts. He painted the picture of many universities, saying some universities, "Train students to hate their country and hate their religion."

Trump Jr. Says other university's take your money, teach you to hate your country and hate your religion. — Alabama Politics (@AlabamaPolitics) October 6, 2017

Trump Jr. said one of the issues facing the country is that words have lost their meaning. As an example, he defined what people regard as hate speech, saying "hate speech" is considered saying "America is a great country" or "Our founding fathers were good people." Trump Jr. also said many universities restrict first amendment rights, while saying Faulkner is going about it the right way.

Trump Jr says there are 5 reasons for the failing of major universities

1 generational betrayal

2 no enemies of left philosophy

(1) — Alabama Politics (@AlabamaPolitics) October 6, 2017

3 words have lost their meaning.

4 hatred is socially acceptable to the left.

5 he says college administrators have given up control — Alabama Politics (@AlabamaPolitics) October 6, 2017

What some in the crowd took away was that some countries promote group think in their quest for diversity.

"Not all, but some universities consider diversity that everybody looks different but thinks alike and the type of diversity we want in our university is diversity of thought," said state representative Jack Williams. "University's responsibility isn't to teach them all the answers but to teach them to ask questions."

Faulkner's dinner celebrated the 75th anniversary of the university.

