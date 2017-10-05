Trump Jr. speaks at Faulkner University anniversary dinner

If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
The comments from lawmakers marked a surprising departure from GOP lawmakers' general antipathy to gun regulations of any kindMore >>
The National Weather Service has issued Tropical Storm Watches for portions of the Gulf Coast. The Tropical Storm Watch extends from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, which includes coastal Alabama areas.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is warning residents about a suspect impersonating a police officer.More >>
