AL first in nation with statewide automotive industry credential course

More good news for Alabama's booming automotive industry just rolled out. Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday that Alabama will be the first state in the nation to offer nationally-recognized and industry-led credentials for the automotive industry at every community college statewide starting in the spring.

Ivey made the announcement while speaking at the Southern Automotive Conference in Birmingham, saying the Alabama Community College System has partnered with the Manufacturing Skills Standard Council, or MSCC, to offer the credentials statewide.

“Alabama is committed to providing a 21st Century workforce that is prepared for 21st Century manufacturing,” Ivey stated. “We are once again proving Alabama is a leader in the automotive industry by offering these credentials in all of our two-year colleges.”

The courses will be offered at two-year schools and as dual-enrollment credit for high school students. The courses will allow students the ability to become certified technicians in various areas of manufacturing.

“The Alabama Community College System is constantly seeking out new opportunities for Alabama students to create a better future..." said ACSS Chancellor Jimmy Baker. "Our partnership with MSSC provides yet another pathway for our students to succeed.”

The programs will help increase the state's pipeline of skilled workers will reducing the need for companies to provide on-the-job remedial training.

“An industry-led non-profit, MSSC is the national leader in preparing individuals with the skills needed for front-line jobs in today’s ever-changing, technology-driven advanced manufacturing and distribution-logistics industries," said MSSC Chairman and CEO Leo Reddy. "Since our certifications are based on industry standards, MSSC certificate recipients enjoy prompt job placement and higher wages.”

The news comes on U.S. Manufacturing Day. More information on MCSS can be found here.

