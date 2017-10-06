Gov. Ivey gives update on state preparations for Tropical Storm Nate

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey discussed updates on the state's efforts and planning ahead of Tropical Storm Nate at a news conference Friday afternoon.

Ivey was joined by state EMA Director Brian Hastings, State Meteorologist Jim Stefkovich and other members of the Emergency Operations Team. Ivey stressed the need to prepare ahead of this storm, saying residents on the gulf coast should be in their safe place by noon on Saturday. Ivey said the Alabama National Guard is in place to respond, and the state is pre-positioning resources to assist local communities.

Hastings advised the State Emergency Operations Center in Clanton is continuing to monitor and make staffing adjustments. The center will activate level 2 operations, meaning 24/7 operations, starting Saturday.

Ivey had already declared a state of emergency, which went into effect at 7 a.m. Friday.

While still a tropical storm, Nate is expected to grow into a Category 1 hurricane as it enters the Gulf of Mexico and moves northward in the direction of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama coastlines. The storm is already responsible for at least 22 deaths.

[Read the latest weather information HERE].

