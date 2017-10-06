WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey calls 2 p.m. news conference regarding TS Nate

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss updates on the state's efforts and planning ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

Ivey will be joined by state EMA Director Brian Hastings, State Meteorologist Jim Stefkovich and other members of the Emergency Operations Team. We will carry the governor's news conference on our website and mobile app at 2 p.m.

Ivey has already declared a state of emergency, which went into effect at 7 a.m. Friday.

MOBILE USERS: You can watch by clicking here.

While still a tropical storm, Nate is expected to grow into a Category 1 hurricane as it enters the Gulf of Mexico and moves northward in the direction of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama coastlines. The storm is already responsible for at least 22 deaths.

