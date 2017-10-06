WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey calls 2 p.m. news conference regarding TS - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey calls 2 p.m. news conference regarding TS Nate

Gov. Kay Ivey (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) Gov. Kay Ivey (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss updates on the state's efforts and planning ahead of Tropical Storm Nate. 

Ivey will be joined by state EMA Director Brian Hastings, State Meteorologist Jim Stefkovich and other members of the Emergency Operations Team. We will carry the governor's news conference on our website and mobile app at 2 p.m.

Ivey has already declared a state of emergency, which went into effect at 7 a.m. Friday.

MOBILE USERS: You can watch by clicking here.

While still a tropical storm, Nate is expected to grow into a Category 1 hurricane as it enters the Gulf of Mexico and moves northward in the direction of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama coastlines. The storm is already responsible for at least 22 deaths.

[Read the latest weather information HERE].

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 14-year-old boy arrested after woman was murdered during home invasion

    14-year-old boy arrested after woman was murdered during home invasion

    Thursday, October 5 2017 12:16 AM EDT2017-10-05 04:16:36 GMT
    Thursday, October 5 2017 9:25 AM EDT2017-10-05 13:25:49 GMT
    NCSO Deputies took Joshua Cade Richardson into custody without incident. Richardson was connected to a homicide investigationNCSO Deputies took Joshua Cade Richardson into custody without incident. Richardson was connected to a homicide investigation

    A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.

    More >>

    A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.

    More >>

  • Tropical Storm Nate speeds up; hurricane warning issued

    Tropical Storm Nate speeds up; hurricane warning issued

    Friday, October 6 2017 6:21 AM EDT2017-10-06 10:21:11 GMT
    Friday, October 6 2017 1:48 PM EDT2017-10-06 17:48:40 GMT

    Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by late Saturday.

    More >>

    Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by late Saturday.

    More >>

  • GRAPHIC: Mother charged with homicide after son set on fire

    GRAPHIC: Mother charged with homicide after son set on fire

    Thursday, October 5 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-10-05 11:22:58 GMT
    Thursday, October 5 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-10-05 11:22:58 GMT

    If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.

    More >>

    If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly